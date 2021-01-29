University of Utah Health to present new research on pregnancy and COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After research surfaced this week that pregnant women shouldn’t take the Moderna vaccine, University of Utah Health will unveil new research on COVID-19 and pregnancy.

U of U says it is known that pregnant people are at a greater risk of dying and experiencing serious complications compared to nonpregnant people who contract COVID-19.

In one of the largest national studies on COVID-19 and pregnancy to date, new research unveils COVID-19 outcomes in pregnant people who experience severe cases compared to pregnant people who experience mild cases.

Torri Metz, MD, the lead author of the study, will present findings from her research Friday at 11 a.m.

Dr. Metz presented her research at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), annual meeting on January 28, 2021. SMFM is a non-profit, membership organization that includes more than 5,000 physicians, scientists, and women’s health professionals around the world.

ABC4 will stream the press conference in the video player above at 11 a.m.