University of Utah health facilities add visitor restrictions in light of COVID-19 pandemic

UTAH (ABC4 News) — Beginning March 26, the University of Utah revised its Visitor Policy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

According to the Visitor Policy, no individual suspected of having COVID-19 or who has recently tested positive for the virus is allowed entry into any U of U Health facility.

In addition, no visitors will be permitted in U of U Health inpatient, outpatient and ancillary facilities except under the following circumstances:

In the case of end of life treatment or care, two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors will have a one-hour time limit, but one support person or partner can be present until the individual passes.

In the case of child birth, obstetric patients may have one partner with them. Both parents may be present for the duration of the birth admission if the infant is healthy.

Other visitors will be allowed under the following circumstances.

If the patient has disruptive behavior and a family member is necessary in their care

If a patient has altered mental status or developmental delays and a caregiver provides safety/information

All patients under the age of 18 may have one visitor, parent, or guardian per day with no changing of visitors.

U of U Health will regularly review and adjust their Visitor Policy as necessary, according to the release.

Click here to read the full revised visitor policy.

