University of Utah awarded grant to test if change in temperature weakens COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The National Science Foundation awarded a grant to the University of Utah’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to test how coronavirus can withstand changes in temperature and humidity.

The virus has caused closures not only statewide, but worldwide and was named a pandemic.

The foundation awarded a Rapid Research Grant to Michael Vershinin and Saveez Saffarian to study the structure of the virus to see which conditions cause it to fall apart. This will allow public health officials to understand if changes in season and even temperatures in office buildings could weaken the virus.

“We’re making a faithful replica of the virus packaging that holds everything together. The idea is to figure out what makes this virus fall apart, what makes it tick, what makes it die,” said Vershinin, assistant professor of physics and astronomy and co-principal investigator of the grant. “This is not a vaccine. It’s won’t solve the crisis, but it will hopefully inform policy decisions going forward.”

The RAPID funding program lets the National Science Foundation review proposals quickly in response to research on urgent issues, such as global pandemics like coronavirus.

Visit the university’s website to view the full release.

