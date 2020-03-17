United Ways of Utah announce community response fund

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As the state continues to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, United Ways of Utah announced a new Community Response Fund in a collective effort to alleviate some of the economic impact many Utah families are facing as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus.

“Our main focus during this outbreak is to make sure economically-vulnerable Utahns have the help they need to weather this storm,” said Bill Crim, president and CEO at UWSL. “United Ways across Utah are working together to provide financial support to organizations responding to immediate needs of those hit the hardest in the economic fallout of this pandemic.”

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund will provide resources to organizations working with individuals who are disproportionately impacted by Coronavirus, and the potentially devastating economic consequences of the outbreak on low-income families and individuals. The Fund is designed to expand local nonprofit organizations’ capacity to address the economic impact on our communities’ most vulnerable citizens as efficiently as possible.

The fund will support the following programs and services:

● Rental assistance or mortgage payment assistance

● Rapid rehousing, shelter diversion, homeless shelters

● Crisis nurseries and childcare providers

● Healthcare services for vulnerable Utahns

● 2-1-1 Information and Referral

For more information on the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, or to donate, visit https://uw.org/covid19-community-fund/.

In addition, United Ways of Utah said they are connecting people to resources via Utah 211 as part of the state’s disaster response plan. 211 is coordinating closely with the state to meet the increased demand for information about the COVID-19 outbreak and resources for those impacted, while acting as a connection point for families seeking services and resources.

Individuals can call 211, text their zip code to 898-211, or visit 211utah.org to get connected.

