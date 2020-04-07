United Utah Party to hold annual convention virtually

UTAH (ABC4 News) — The United Utah Party will hold its third annual state convention entirely online to keep with social distancing guidelines.

The convention will take place on April 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. At the event, the party will nominate UUP statewide, federal, and multi-county legislative candidates to be placed on the November ballot.

“We were the first party in the state to decide to hold our caucuses and county conventions online,” said Richard Davis, United Utah Party Chair. “And even in our last two state conventions, we had delegates participating from satellite locations. Our goal has always been to facilitate greater inclusion and participation.”

