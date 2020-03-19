United States Postal Service looking to full hundreds of positions throughout Utah

(ABC4 News) — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill hundreds of positions in Utah, according to a release. This comes in light of many companies across the country facing layoffs.

The positions have hourly wages ranging from $16.21 to $18.56 and have a variety of shifts, including both indoor and outdoor work.

Those who are interested in applying will need to visit the USPS website for an overview of employment requirements, job descriptions, and hourly pay.

All applicants must be a U.S. citizen or have permanent alien status. For carrier positions, applicants must have a valid driver’s license and two consecutive years of driving experience in the United States.

