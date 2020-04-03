Unified Fire Authority firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A Unified Fire firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed to ABC4′ Jason Nguyen on Friday.

It is unclear if the firefighter contracted the virus while on shift. There are 10 employees that have had direct contact with the patient. UFA officials say all of them have tested negative for the virus.

The department implemented a policy two weeks ago to screen staff frequently, every 12 hours or so. That means firefighters on a 48-hour shift are checked about four times. The health screenings are mandatory on all UFA sites.

