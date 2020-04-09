Unemployment rates in Utah continue to skyrocket

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) As thousands of people in Utah continue to lose their employment, or see reductions in the hours at work, the numbers in the unemployment office keep on surging.

In a new press release issued by the Department of Workforce Services, the number of new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah for the week of March 29 to April 4, 2020 was 33,076 and there were 33,290 weekly claims filed during that same week.

A total of $6,881,153 was paid in benefits reflecting payments going out and claims being processed in the midst record setting volumes.

Watch as Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director, discusses the report:

Utah is one of the first states in the country to make the $600 stimulus program available. Claimants will see it included in their weekly benefit payments moving forward and retroactively for those that received a payment this week.

Additionally, the application for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance making benefits available for self-employed individuals and others who aren’t eligible for traditional unemployment benefits will be available at jobs.utah.gov beginning early next week.

Claimants should expect 21-30 days for the processing of these applications.

“We continue to receive new claims at an unprecedented level,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The Unemployment Insurance Division staff’s priority is getting payments out. Amidst this workload, the team stands out as one of the first states in the nation to make federal stimulus programs available. I am proud of their outstanding work and the critical resources they’re providing to Utahns.”

The three industries that saw the highest percentage of claims were:

Office and Administrative Support 12.9%

Sales and Related Occupations 11.4%

Personal Care and Service 10.2%.

The five counties in Utah that had the highest number of new unemployment insurance claims were:

Salt Lake 43.3%

Utah 14.8%

Davis 9.1%

Weber 7.6%

Washington 5.3%

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19 they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19.