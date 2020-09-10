Unemployment: Lost wages assistance program announced, what you need to know about eligibility

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – This week the state reports the total number of new unemployment claims was 4,536 for the week of August 30 to September 5, 2020. There is a total of $17, 462, 988 benefits paid.

There were 54, 661 continued claims from the week before.

Utah’s weekly unemployment claims for August 30, to Sept 5, 2020

In a press release from the department of workforce services, the number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of August 29, 2020, was 13,290. A total of 7,190 met the same criteria over the week before.

“The Department of Workforce Services is proud to announce that we have successfully began to distribute the $300 weekly Lost Wage Assistance payments for the weeks ending August 1, 8, and 15th to those that are eligible, providing much needed economic relief,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The payment is fully integrated into the benefit system, as a result no application or request is needed, anyone that received an unemployment benefit during the applicable weeks will automatically be considered for this additional assistance.”

The Department of Workforce services states,

“Lost Wages Assistance is only available to each state for a total of six weeks. The six week period runs from July 26, 2020, through September 5, 2020. The limit of six weeks is a result of high state participation and capped funding availability to the program. Individuals are eligible if their weekly unemployment benefit amount was at least $100, they were eligible for one of the standard unemployment programs during the applicable time period and they were unemployed or partially unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits will be automatically calculated and distributed during the month of September based on unemployment claims already received; individuals do not need to call or apply separately for this benefit.

If an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.