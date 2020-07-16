UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uintah School District has developed a Reopening Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

A COVID-19 Task Force was deployed and numerous staff and community members have worked together to develop this plan.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Uintah School Board voted unanimously in an open meeting to approve the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

As part of the board’s vote, classes will resume on Tuesday, August 25, at 100 percent capacity with students attending school Monday through Thursday.

On Friday’s students will participate in learning remotely from home. Friday’s at home learning will give teachers the ability to manage the blended learning approach the district will adopt. It will also provide them with an opportunity to engage in meaningful preparation, collaboration and training.

However, teachers will maintain regular office hours on Fridays as well, so they will be available for parent communications. This model will replace the former late-start and early-release day schedule.

Students who are not able to attend school and those who would rather participate in a home-based virtual school will be able to enroll in the Uintah Online School (UON).

The UON program is available for students in grades K-12. Families of secondary students (grades 6-12) will also have the flexibility to choose from a menu of classes offered at UON, while attending any one of the USD secondary schools.

The board says they could modify the decision to open at 100 percent capacity if it receives new information regarding COVID-19 cases from health officials in the coming weeks as the start of the school year looms.

District leadership continues to receive regular input from the Tri County Health Department, ensuring that the board has the most updated data and guidance regarding COVID-19.