Uintah High School must ‘Test to Stay’ in-person

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Uintah School District is implementing a ‘Test to Stay’ program at Uintah High.

According to school officials, Tuesday, January 26, Uintah High School reached the threshold set by the state for school COVID-19 outbreaks.

School officials say Uintah High School, UHS, is reporting 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and will be implementing the state’s “Test to Stay” protocol.

“UHS students will participate in remote learning on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Jan. 28, while the school undergoes deep cleaning. To be marked present, students must be logged in during class time. Friday, Jan. 29, will follow the normal online learning schedule established for this school year,” the school shares in a press release.

All students enrolled in concurrent courses at Utah State University Uintah Basin, or UBTech, are advised to contact their instructor to find out if they should attend classes in person.

Upon returning to in-person classes on Monday, February 1, students will have to have a negative COVID-19 test.

“Voluntary rapid COVID-19 antigen testing will be provided for free to all UHS students and staff by the district,” the school shared.

Teachers have been asked to excuse students from remote learning during the specific time they are being tested.

The following are available times to get rapid antigen testing:

Wednesday, Jan. 27

8 a.m. to noon for individuals whose last name starts with the letters A through L

noon to 4 p.m. for individuals whose last name starts with the letters M through Z

Thursday, Jan. 28

8 a.m. to noon for individuals whose last name starts with the letters M through Z

noon to 4 p.m. for individuals whose last name starts with the letters A through L

School officials say testing will take place in the big gym. Individuals are asked to enter through the east side of the gym and exit on the west side and to please wear their masks.

Students who test negative will have to provide proof of their negative test result at the time of testing and should bring it with them to school.

Students who test positive or who do not get tested will attend classes remotely for at least 10 days, school officials add.

“Students tested as part of the school’s Test to Play protocol are not required to test again. “Students participating in extracurricular activities (sports, theatre, etc.) should contact their coach or advisor for information about testing protocols, practice and rehearsal schedules, and upcoming games or performances,” the school shares.

Testing of minors requires consent from a parent or guardian. School officials say a consent form will be sent home Tuesday with all UHS students.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 90 days are exempted from testing.