Uintah County’s first case of COVID-19 was ‘community-acquired’, health officials say

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Uintah County has its first case of COVID-19, health officials said Friday.

“While this is our first case, we do not anticipate it being our last,” a press release from the TriCounty Health Dept. stated.

The patient is a male over the age of 18 and under the age of 60. Health officials say it is believed he got the virus after a recent trip to the Wasatch Front. They believe the case was “community-acquired”.

“When talking about community-acquired, we simply mean that through our investigation we are unable to link this case to any other confirmed positives,” TriCounty Health Officer, Jordan Mathis, explained.

The man is recovering at home and health officials are working to notify those potentially exposed.

There has been speculation that the man contracted COVID-19 in the Uintah County Jail. He was reportedly released sometime this month, but Uintah County Sheriff Steve Labrum said after speaking to TriCounty Health officials, they are confident he did not develop symptoms for more than a week after being released from jail and after visiting Salt Lake County.

As a precaution, Sheriff Labrum said those who were in the same housing unit as the patient that tested positive for COVID-19 (before he was released, traveled to Salt Lake County and tested positive) are being checked twice daily for elevated temperature and watched for illness.

