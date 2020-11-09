UEA responds to Gov. Herberts state of emergency announcement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gov. Gary Herbert addressed the state Sunday night during an emergency message to declare a State of Emergency to address the surging COVID-19 cases in the state and hospital overcrowding.

Concurrent executive and public health orders were also issued to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of the orders, college students will be tested once a week and all extracurricular activities, including athletic and intramural events, will be put on hold for the duration of the order. This, however, does not limit intercollegiate athletic events, or practices and games associated with high school championships.

The Utah Department of Health is also planning on expanding rapid asymptomatic testing to high school teachers in the state. All K-12 teachers in the state currently have access to PCR testing through TestUtah.

However, the Utah Education Association feels as if the governor left out schools in his emergency announcement.

“We express appreciation to Gov. Gary Herbert for his call to strengthen measures addressing the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community. Unfortunately, the governor’s emergency announcement did not go nearly far enough in tackling the serious issues facing students and educators in our public schools,” said UEA President Heidi Matthews.

In an earlier statement this month, the UEA called for the governor and local school boards to require all public secondary schools in communities of high COVID transmission to adopt at-home instruction.

Matthews continued to say of the governor’s new emergency order, “There is a distinct contradiction in calling for limits to social gatherings while our public schools continue with class sizes among the largest in the country.”

“Our public school educators simply cannot continue to be ignored in their concerns about social distancing, testing, proper quarantine measures and workload. We have watched as multiple schools shift back and forth from in-person to at-home learning due to outbreaks and quarantines,” says Matthews. “This cycle is obviously not helping to control the virus spread and, as educators, we can unequivocally state the continual interruptions are not in the best interest of student learning. We believe that continuing in-person learning amid record numbers of COVID-19 infection rates poses an unacceptable level of risk for our students, our educators and our communities.”

However, Sydnee Dickson, State Superintendent, expressed support for efforts to control school outbreaks by focusing on testing students who participate in extracurricular activities and providing tests for educators.

“Our schools have done a tremendous job in mitigating the virus in our classrooms and

buildings. Utah is also one of the few states that tracks and publishes outbreak data on a public dashboard. These elements have been key in keeping our rate of spread in schools relatively low,” Dickson said. “However, we are concerned about the rising rates of spread that seemingly occur outside of the classroom. We believe that adding robust testing of students involved in activities outside of the school day will help identify outbreaks more quickly, allow us to continue in-person learning where feasible, and further protect our school communities.”