UDOT tips and warnings for Memorial Day travelers

Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, are providing some tips and warnings to Utah drivers this Memorial Day Weekend.

UDOT recommends drivers plan ahead for possible heavy traffic along the Wasatch Front starting Friday through Monday. Drivers are also advised to plan ahead for several areas where construction restrictions remain in place along I-15 and U.S. 40 throughout the state.

According to UDOT data from the previous three Memorial Day weekends, drivers are advised to avoid the roads during the following times when holiday traffic has typically been heaviest:

I-15 in Salt Lake County (southbound): Friday from 2-7 p.m. with delays worst from 4-7 p.m.

I-15 in Davis County (northbound): Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

I-15 in Juab County (northbound): Monday from 3-7 p.m.

U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon (westbound): Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, UDOT officials say traffic is below average across the state, so it’s hard to determine how heavy traffic delays will be.

Most UDOT construction projects will be suspended this weekend, with all lanes of traffic open to help reduce delays.

However, some existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed. Some areas in which drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-15 in Box Elder County: I-15 is reduced to one lane in each direction near Tremonton, with all traffic shifted to the southbound lanes. Plan for heavier traffic this weekend and use caution when driving through the work zone. Crews are replacing the driving surface on several bridges along I-15 and I-84.

I-15 Express Lanes: Lanes are split in both directions on I-15 between Clearfield and Roy, with the far left lane shifted onto the opposite side of the freeway. Drivers should merge into the right lanes earlier than usual if exiting the freeway in Clearfield, Sunset, or Roy. Work continues to extend the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton to Riverdale.

I-15 Technology Corridor: In Lehi, the speed limit on I-15 is reduced to 60 miles per hour from Main Street to S.R. 92. Drivers should be alert when traveling through the work zone and anticipate areas of rough or uneven pavement. Crews are reconstructing the freeway, widening it to six lanes in both directions and replacing the old asphalt with new concrete pavement.

U.S. 40 Strawberry Valley: U.S. 40 will have one lane open in each direction through the construction zone from Daniels Summit to the Soldier Creek turnoff near Strawberry Reservoir. Additionally, speeds are reduced to 55 miles per hour, and barrels will remain in place. Workers are finishing a project this summer to extend a westbound passing lane and repave approximately 16 miles along the highway.

UDOT has released the following roads are open for drivers to access outdoor recreation areas around the state. Seasonal highways now open include:

S.R. 39 (Monte Cristo) between Huntsville and Woodruff in Weber/Rich counties.

S.R. 65 (Big Mountain) between Little Dell and East Canyon reservoirs in Salt Lake and Morgan counties.

S.R. 35 (Wolf Creek Pass) between Francis and Hanna in Wasatch and Duchesne counties.

S.R. 92 (Alpine Loop) between American Fork Canyon and Provo Canyon in Utah County.

S.R. 148 (Cedar Breaks) between S.R. 14 and S.R. 143 in Iron County.

The period known as the “100 deadliest days” on Utah roads starts Memorial Day and ends Labor Day.

Historically, this period of time is considered the deadliest time on Utah roads, when fatal crashes nearly double compared to the rest of the year.

Courtesy: Zero Fatalities

Related: Zero Fatalities challenges Utahns to ‘Drive Better’ during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’

UDOT and UHP remind all Utah travelers to “Drive Better” this summer by being courteous, following posted speed limits, staying alert, using seat belts, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

What others are clicking on: