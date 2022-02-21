UDOH shutting down COVID testing sites amid declining demand

UTAH (ABC4) – Those looking to get tested at a previously-visited location may have to adjust their future schedules.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has closed down several COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.

State health officials are citing declining demand as the reason for the closures. After a COVID-19 health briefing last Friday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced Utah would be transitioning to a “steady state” model.

The new effort would phase out mass testing sites and other emergency protocols at the end of March.

The UDOH-sponsored testing sites now officially closed include:

University of Utah – tailgate lot (final day for testing is February 18)

Utah Valley University – (final day for testing is February 18)

West Valley – Maverik Center (final day for testing is February 18)

Hyrum – Hyrum Senior Center (final day for testing is February 18)

Provo – BYU football stadium (final day for testing is February 20)

Bluffdale – Bluffdale City Park (closed, final day for testing was February 15)

Layton – Ellison Park (closed, final day for testing was February 14)

UDOH says these closures are only the first of several planned closures that will be occurring over the next six weeks.

Officials say they’re moving away from a mass community testing model to one that focuses on testing by health care providers, private testing providers, or home testing.

“We’ve closely monitored testing demand throughout the pandemic, and especially over the past several weeks. Many locations that used to test thousands of people a day are now testing fewer than 100,” says Nate Checketts, executive director of the Utah Department of Health. “We have worked to ensure other testing options are available in the vicinity of each site we are closing. Additionally, contracts with testing partners will remain in place, which provides us with the ability to re-open sites if the situation warrants.”

To find the closest open testing location near you, click here.

To order a free COVID testing kit, click here.

“At-home test kits are also readily available for private purchase at local pharmacies or online,” says UDOH. “Most individuals covered by private health insurance are able to get at-home test kits covered by their health plan.”