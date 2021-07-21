UDOH: Less than 1 percent of Utah’s COVID-19 cases occurred after full vaccination

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

(ABC4) – Though it’s undeniable the COVID-19 pandemic has made some lasting changes, things in Utah are slowly returning to normal.

Vaccinated individuals are often exempt from mask wearing and other restrictions and safety measures are becoming less common.

Still, statistics from the Utah Department of Health show that only 56.1 percent of all eligible Utahns have been fully vaccinated. And according to the department’s recent numbers, less than one percent of Utah’s COVID-19 infections occurred after full vaccination.

“… even if someone has been fully vaccinated and ends up infected with COVID-19, that does not mean the vaccine didn’t work,” Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health Jenny Johnson tells ABC4.com. “The vaccines are extremely effective at preventing severe illness and most people who test positive after being fully vaccinated will be asymptomatic or have only mild to moderate symptoms.”

And though cases of COVID-19 after full vaccination are extremely low in Utah, Johnson reminds the public that anyone who tests positive, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate. Close contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should quarantine.

As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it is expected that we will see more vaccine “breakthrough cases,” Johnson says.

“A small number of people who are vaccinated will still test positive for COVID-19. These are called ‘breakthrough cases.'” she explains.

Johnson says this is to be expected.

“No vaccine is 100% effective, but it’s important to keep in mind that the vast majority of ‘breakthrough cases’ don’t have any symptoms of COVID-19 or very mild symptoms. This means the vaccines are still a success and are doing their job at keeping people from getting seriously ill,” she says.

Furthermore, studies reveal that immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine is more effective and may even last longer than immunity gained from infection from COVID-19.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit coronavirus.utah.gov.