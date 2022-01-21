UDOH announces change to risk assessment process for accessing scarce COVID-19 treatments

A worker checks a lung ventilator “Corovent” manufactured in Trebic, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. A group of volunteers in the Czech Republic was working round the clock to prevent critical shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. A team of 30 developed a fully functional ventilator _ named Corovent _ in just days. They secured the necessary finances through crowdfunding, approached a leading expert in the field with a request for help and gave him all possible support. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health has announced changes to the state’s risk assessment process used to prioritize access to COVID-19 medical treatments.

These changes have been issued in response to very low, limited supplies of these treatments to ensure that classifications in the risk assessment comply with federal law and to new guidance issued by the National Institutes of Health.

WIth Utah enacting a new prioritization process, some people will automatically qualify for treatment if they meet emergency use authorization criteria such as people with severe immunocompromising conditions and unvaccinated individuals ages 75 and older.

The risk score calculator will then be used to prioritize access to treatment for people who do not automatically qualify.

Last week, at the request of UDOH, the Scarce Resources Subcommittee of the Crisis Standards of Care Workgroup analyzed updated data from Intermountain Healthcare.

The analysis contained information regarding 188,456 Utahns aged 18 and older with COVID-19, of which 6,579 were hospitalized.

Based on this analysis and recommendations, UDOH has adopted the following updates to the risk assessment process: