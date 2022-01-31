UDOH adds two high-volume testing sites amid COVID surge

UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases continue surging, two high-volume testing sites have been added to accommodate high crowds.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) has added two new sites, one located at the University of Utah and another at Utah Valley University.

Each testing site is built to test up to 1,200 people a day, says UDOH. These testing sites only offer anterior nasal swab PCR tests.

The sites are part of the Increasing Community Access to Testing (ICATT) initiative and are staffed by contracted workers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Testing site information:

Salt Lake County

University of Utah Tailgate Parking Lot (southwest corner), 595 Guardsman Way, Salt Lake City (drive-through in the west parking lot of University Kids Day Care, enter through Guardsman Way),

Hours: Monday through Sunday — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to register.

Utah County

Utah Valley University Parking Lot 10, 1200 W. 800 S., Orem (Drive-through in the northwest parking lot next to a construction area and west of the Nellesen Center for Autism and McKay Education buildings. Enter from 1200 W.).

Hours: Monday through Friday —1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to register.

The new sites will join two other high-volume testing sites in Utah — one at the Maverik Center in West Valley City and another at the BYU Football Stadium in Provo.

Appointments are recommended, but those without will still be accepted.

Click here for more information on all testing locations.