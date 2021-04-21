Uber drivers can cancel your ride if you don’t wear a mask

Travelers request an Uber ride at Los Angeles International Airport’s LAX-it pick up terminal. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

(ABC4) – Taking an Uber? Don’t ditch the mask, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

Uber is notifying riders that there is currently a federal CDC mandate requiring travelers to wear a mask. The company adds that it will keep its mask policy in place.

Uber drivers are now being offered enforcement tips from the company regarding its mask policy.

Drivers have been told to:

Keep doors locked until they have verified that the riders are wearing a mask. Do not start the trip until the rider(s) have a mask on. Remember: riders can’t rate trips that have not been started. Use “No face cover or mask” cancellation if any riders are not wearing a mask.

During the trip, Uber is telling its drivers to remind riders to keep their masks on. Additional, drivers can:

Tell the rider they’re putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk if they’re not wearing a mask. Ask the rider(s) to get out at a safe location if they refuse to comply with the mask requirement.

Uber says it developed these driver safety tips after surveying 2,500 drivers in Chicago, New York City, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, D.C., Boston, Minneapolis, and Tampa.

In March, Uber added new precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, including suspending the accounts of drivers and riders who, at the time, had the virus. Two months later, Uber, and Lyft, began requiring passengers and drivers to wear masks.

Last year, Uber announced riders reported by drivers for not wearing a mask would be required to take a selfie with the Uber app – with a face covering on – before they’re able to take another ride. Between May and September, the company reported that more than 1,250 riders had had their access to the Uber app removed following multiple reports from drivers.

Multiple states, like Utah, no longer have mask mandates in place.