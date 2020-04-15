U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $82 million relief to Salt Lake City International Airport

People visit an international terminal at John F. Kennedy airport, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New York. A ban on travelers from most European countries begins at midnight Friday, and travelers returning from there will be screened. The ban is the latest calamity for a global travel industry already reeling from falling bookings and canceled reservations as people try to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In wake of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, nearly $10 billion will go towards commercial and general aviation airports. Salt Lake City International Airport will receive $82 million from the grant to help with economic relief during the current coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao, announced the funds to airports across the country Wednesday morning.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting in the sharp decline in international and domestic travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is encouraging airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impacts from the current public health emergency.

