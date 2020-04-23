U of U volunteers and RSL Foundation collect PPE for Navajo Nation

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Student volunteers from the University of Utah’s medical school along with the Real Salt Lake Foundation are working to support clinical providers in the community by collecting personal protective equipment through donation drives. The two groups are holding a donation drive this Saturday at Rio Tinto Stadium.

All PPE donations from this upcoming drive will be donated to Navajo Nation, an area with the third-highest infection rate in the country right now according to the University of Utah.

This weekend, people are encouraged to donate unused PPE. Also during the drive, the RSL Foundation will be providing free boxes of t-shirts for people to go home and make cloth masks.

Next week, the RSL Foundation will travel to the Navajo Reservation to distribute the donated materials. 1,500 grade level educational kits with solar lanterns for students will also be delivered to the reservation.

The donation drive will take place on this on April 24 at noon at Rio Tinto Stadium.