U of U staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A staff member and graduate student of the University of Utah has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The staff member recently returned from a trip to another state.

University officials say they are working closely with public health officials “to support a full and speedy recovery for this individual.”

The employee, who works in the Counseling Center at the Student Services Building, is self-isolating off campus, university officials said.

Those who had direct content with the staff member have been contacted and have been asked to self-isolate.

“We have confirmed that this individual was on campus briefly but did not have direct contact with any students or visit the Counseling Center due to spring break,” a letter from university officials stated.

This is the first of the virus at the university.

As of March 14th at 10 pm these are the current cases in Utah according to the Utah Department of Health:

Bear River0
Central Utah0
Davis County2
Salt Lake County14
San Juan0
Southeast Utah0
Southwest Utah0
Summit County2
Tooele0
Tri County0
Utah County0
Wasatch County0
Weber-Morgan1
Non-Utah resident**5

