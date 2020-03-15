U of U staff member tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A staff member and graduate student of the University of Utah has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The staff member recently returned from a trip to another state.

University officials say they are working closely with public health officials “to support a full and speedy recovery for this individual.”

The employee, who works in the Counseling Center at the Student Services Building, is self-isolating off campus, university officials said.

Those who had direct content with the staff member have been contacted and have been asked to self-isolate.

“We have confirmed that this individual was on campus briefly but did not have direct contact with any students or visit the Counseling Center due to spring break,” a letter from university officials stated.

This is the first of the virus at the university.

As of March 14th at 10 pm these are the current cases in Utah according to the Utah Department of Health:

Bear River 0 Central Utah 0 Davis County 2 Salt Lake County 14 San Juan 0 Southeast Utah 0 Southwest Utah 0 Summit County 2 Tooele 0 Tri County 0 Utah County 0 Wasatch County 0 Weber-Morgan 1 Non-Utah resident** 5

