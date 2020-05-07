U of U professor’s portable sensor could be game changer in COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 has been called “the invisible enemy” but what if you could detect the virus in you or in your environment and find out the results in just one minute?

A University of Utah professor is developing a tiny portable sensor that he says can do just that.

Traditional COVID-19 testing involves a getting a cotton swab inserted into your sinuses and waiting up to a week for the results but U of U Engineering Professor Massood Tabib-Azar has created a reusable sensor the size of a quarter which can detect the virus in a drop of saliva and give results in 60 seconds.

It could also detect the virus on surfaces like a desk or an elevator button.

“The idea is to enable the user to be able to sample the environment around himself or herself and kind of know whether there are these viruses are around,” Dr. Tabib-Azar told ABC4 News Thursday. “I would love to know if I kind of walk into a shop or a grocery store I would like to know if there are Covid-19 in there irrespective on its effect on me or on others, it’s kind of a curiosity thing to be able to know if the environment is safe.”

The sensor could be connected to a cellphone and an app would provide results which, with the user’s consent, could be shared with public health officials.

“The cellphone can send through that app information regarding the presence of Covid-19 to some central location to come up with kind of a real-time map of what is going on in say Salt Lake City of the state of Utah,” Dr. Tabib-Azar said.

Could Dr. Tabib-Azar’s virus sensor be a game-changer in stopping the spread of COVID-19? The National Science Foundation thinks so. They’ve just awarded him a $200,000 grant to develop the device.

Professor Tabib-Azar tells ABC4 he could have a prototype ready for clinical trials in two to three months.