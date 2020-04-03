U of U med students, volunteers to hold drive for medical supplies every weekend in April

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Students at the University of Utah School of Medicine have organized a drive to collect personal protective equipment.

The drive will be at various locations every Friday-Sunday in April.

The first drive is now through Sunday, April 5th at the Trolley Square additional parking lot located at 650 East 600 South in Salt Lake City. Drop off hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be drive-thru and drop-off options available and proper social distancing and other healthcare measures will take place.

Salt Lake City residents are encouraged to donate the following supplies:

N-95 respirator masks and other face masks (surgical masks, masks used by painters, carpenters, hobbyists, etc.)

Medical or disposable gloves

Eye protection goggles (no swim goggles please)

Face shields

Medical or disposable gowns

Hand sanitizer (of all sizes)

Disinfectant Wipes

*Original/unopened items are preferred, but not required. Open boxes are OK, but please DO NOT donate used gloves or masks. No questions will be asked.

LIST OF ALL DRIVES PLANNED:

April 3-5, 10:00-3:00, Trolley Square Additional Parking Lot, 650 E 600 S, Salt Lake City

April 10-12, 10:00-3:00, West High School, 240 N 400 W, Salt Lake City

April 17-19, 10:00-3:00, Herriman Library branch 5380 W Main St, Herriman, Utah, details in progress

April 24-26, 12:00-4:00pm, Rio Tinto Stadium, 60 W 9400 South, Sandy





