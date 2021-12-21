U of U Health urges COVID-19 booster shots amid holiday surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah Health is urging the public to get their vaccine booster shots ahead of the holiday COVID-19 surge.

“While COVID-19 vaccines appear to provide some protection against the newest variant, Omicron, new data shows a booster dose significantly improves vaccine efficacy,” says U of U Health officials.”

Health officials across the country are concerned as the Omicron variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain across the nation.

Most recently, health experts say the Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of new infections just this past week, which is a nearly sixfold increase.

Now that booster shots are widely available to those ages 16 and older, U of U Health experts are explaining why it’s important to get vaccinated now to celebrate the holidays with loved ones safely.

