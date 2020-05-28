U of U Health updates hours of operation at COVID-19 in-car testing

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health’s COVID-19 in-car testing sites will be changing their hours of operation.

The change which will begin on Thursday, May 28th, is being put in place to better meet the needs of patients and staff, according to hospital officials.

The new hours of operation include:

South Jordan and Farmington Health Centers

Mon-Fri, 7 am to noon

Weekends and holidays, 8 am to noon

Sugar House and Redwood Health Centers

Mon-Fri, 7 am to 3 pm

Weekends and holidays, 8 am to noon

The hours at the Intermountain Park City Hospital in-car testing site run jointly by University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare will remain the same, according to hospital officials.

Mon-Fri, 9 am to 5 pm

Sat-Sun, noon to 6 pm

The University of Utah Health began operating COVID-19 in-car testing sites in early March, becoming the first organization in the state to implement this testing capability. Since then, tens of thousands of Utahns have been tested for COVID-19.

U of U Health says they are committed to continuing in-car testing for the foreseeable future. “The adjustment is a credit to our communities for following Utah’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ initiative,” said Richard Orlandi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Health at the University of Utah Health. “It allows more of our staff to relocate back to their areas of specialty where services have re-opened and patient volumes are increasing.”