U of U Health reflects on one year of treating COVID-19 patients

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah Health is observing a new milestone and marking one year of treating COVID-19 patients on Friday.

The past year has brought obstacles and challenges, but U of U Health says it has continued to remain confident in continuing a high level of care for patients thanks to the hard-working faculty and staff.

Leadership at U of U Health will acknowledge what their team has learned and accomplished over the last year during a Friday morning press conference.

The event, which will be streamed above starting at 9 a.m., will highlight the timeline of significant events at U of U Health; updates on clinical, community impact, research, and education efforts; and a coronavirus survival story featuring one of U of U Health’s first COVID-19 patients.