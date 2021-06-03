LIVE NOW: Experts discuss U of U Health opening COVID-19 long hauler clinic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – COVID-19 patients experiencing lingering effects of the disease can now receive more comprehensive and coordinated care at the University of Utah’s “long-hauler” clinic.
The clinic aims to allow physicians and practioners in 10 specialties to evaluate and address COVID-19 “long-hauler” symptoms for patients in the Mountain West.
Experts from U of U Health will provide more details about the clinic and how you can receive care during a Thursday press conference.
ABC4 will stream the press conference above starting at 9 a.m.