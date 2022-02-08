LIVE: U of U Health experts discuss long-term effects of COVID-19 on the body

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah Health’s COVID-19 Long Hauler Clinic has been providing comprehensive and coordinated care to COVID-19 patients experiencing lingering side effects of the disease for nearly 7 months.

Physicians and and practitioners in 10 specialties have collaborated to evaluate and address various symptoms for patients.

Experts at U of U Health will provide an update on the clinic, and ongoing research to better understand long COVID.

Watch experts discuss the long-term effects of COVID-19 above.

