(ABC4) – University of Utah Health led a nationwide study that found COVID-19 to be linked to major health complications during pregnancy.

The study is critical to understanding the impact of COVID-19 infection to at-risk groups.

Watch the lead researcher of the study at U of U Health, Torri Metz, MD, discuss above.

Dr. Metz is an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Vice Chair of Research of Obstetrics and Gynecology at U of U Health.