U of U Health: About 1 in 4 of hospital staff have received COVID-19 vaccine

(ABC4) – Just a week after Utah began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, 86% of those doses have already found their way into the arms of the state’s healthcare workers.
The Utah Department of Health reports the state received an initial allotment of 9,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
As of Tuesday morning, the Department of Health says over 8,500 doses have reached Utah healthcare workers.
University of Utah Health reports nearly 1 in 4 of their hospital staff have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Utah’s first COVID-19 vaccine patient, Christy Mulder, received her dose on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Two days after receiving the shot, she told ABC4, “Outside of a little soreness outside of the injection site, I’ve had no side effects. No fever, no flu-like symptoms, no nothing. I feel totally normal.”
On Tuesday, December 22, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,302 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths. A total of 255,085 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
