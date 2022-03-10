SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has updated its mask-wearing guidelines for the spring semester.

The decision came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reclassifying Salt Lake County under the “medium” community level for COVID-19 infections.

For students and faculty visiting campus starting on March 14, masks and face-coverings will not be required throughout indoor spaces. This applies to buildings on the university’s main campus.

“As we enter the third year of the coronavirus pandemic, we are optimistic about the state of COVID-19 on our campus and in the community around us,” says the university. “We are in a very different place than we were just two months ago.”

To protect higher-risk individuals though, masks will still be required inside all U of U Health buildings at this time. This mandate will apply to patients, employees, students and visitors.

Visitors can also visit public facilities including the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Natural History Museum of Utah and Pioneer Theatre mask-free as well.

Although the mask mandate is being relaxed, officials emphasize the campus will still remain a “mask-friendly” environment.

COVID-19 vaccinations will still be provided at U of U Health clinics and testing kiosks will remain on campus through the end of the spring semester.

“While many of us will be able to relax the health and safety precautions we have been taking since the start of the global health crisis, we know many in our community will not be able to have the same freedoms,” officials say. “The elderly, people who are immunocompromised, and those with disabilities are still at high risk for serious COVID-19 illness. We encourage all members of our community to keep them in mind as we begin to return to a more normal state of operations on the University of Utah campus.”