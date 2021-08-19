Two Salt Lake Co. venues requiring vaccine, negative COVID-19 test for indoor shows

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two Utah venues are now requiring proof of vaccination for attendance at their indoor shows. This comes as some like concert promoter AEG Presents and the Las Vegas Raiders make similar announcements.

“We want to stay safe so we can stay open,” a notice from Salt Lake City’s The State Room reads. It was recently Wednesday and shared with ABC4.com.

The notice says all indoor shows at The State Room and The Commonwealth Room will require all patrons, staff, and artists to show proof of vaccination with a corresponding ID. If you are not vaccinated, both venues will also accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test dated within 24 hours of attending an event. A digital or physical version of either will be accepted at the door along with your ID.

“We are actively working with our partners to implement the same protocol across all The State Room Presents shows,” the update reads. “Don’t want to get vaccinated or take a test? We wish you would reconsider but we will refund your tickets as needed.”

The State Room reports the policy will be implemented as an open-ended one with any changes or reversals informed by updates on the infection rates, transmission data, variant development, and local and federal regulations.

“This is for the safety of all, so we can keep on keepin’ it live!”