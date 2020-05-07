SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Two additional employees at the Salt Lake City Police Department tested positive for COVID-19, Police Chief Mike Brown announced Thursday.
Both cases are police officers. SLCPD Health is working to contact those who may have come in contact with the officers and attend to the needs of those affected, according to Brown.
Both officers and about 20 other employees are quarantining and working from home until cleared by medical professionals.
“Early on, we put policies and procedures in place to not only protect our employees but to also ensure we could still perform our duties without interruption. While these new positive cases have not required us to implement any of our plans, we feel confident we can continue to conduct our duties to the community without interruption,” said Chief Mike Brown. “If we see a reduction to first responder numbers due to quarantine, we have a plan to move detectives into first responder roles as necessary. We continue to do everything possible to protect our employees and ensure the health and safety of our officers and the community.”
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Two Salt Lake City Police Department officers test positive for COVID-19
- University of Utah professor working on portable coronavirus sensor that provides quick results
- 275 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths, 2,640 Utahns recovered
- Adele shocks fans with her birthday picture
- US shelves detailed guide to reopening country