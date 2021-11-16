Two Park City schools requiring masks for two weeks

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two elementary schools in Park City are now requiring students to wear masks for two weeks amid spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The Summit County Health Department has notified Parley’s Park Elementary and Trailside Elementary that the public health order requiring masks when cases reach a certain threshold has been activated.

For both schools, the mask mandate started on Monday and will remain in effect through Monday, November 29. This means students must do one of the following:

Wear a mask or face shield

Participate in school from home virtually

Complete and provide mask exemption paperwork from a qualified medical professional.

According to Monday updates to both schools’ COVID-19 dashboards, both are reporting daily case thresholds above 2%. Parley’s Park has reported 14 cases within the last 14 days while Trailside has reported 12 during the same period.

The Utah Department of Health dashboard shows Parley’s Park has reported 33 COVID-19 cases during this school year. Trailside has reported 19 total.