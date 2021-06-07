Two new COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 7.
There are two new virus-related deaths.
A total of 407,816 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,715,884 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,632 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,966,468 tests. This is an increase of 3,943 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,650,067 total vaccines administered, which is 3,612 more than yesterday. In total, 47.1% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.1% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 236 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%.
There are 127 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,952.
UDOH is reporting 2,313 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Cache county resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|407,816
|407,642
|Total people tested
|2,715,884
|2,713,252
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,313
|2,311
|Vaccines administered
|2,650,067
|2,646,455
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|127
|129
|Total hospitalizations
|16,952
|16,935
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.