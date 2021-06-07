Two new COVID-19 deaths, 174 new cases reported in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 174 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 7.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 407,816 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,715,884 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,632 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,966,468 tests. This is an increase of 3,943 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,650,067 total vaccines administered, which is 3,612 more than yesterday. In total, 47.1% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.1% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 236 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4%. 

There are 127 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,952.  

UDOH is reporting 2,313 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Cache county resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Utah county resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive407,816407,642
Total people tested2,715,8842,713,252 
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3132,311
Vaccines administered2,650,0672,646,455
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19127129
Total hospitalizations16,95216,935

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3
Image

