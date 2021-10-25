Traveling?: New COVID-19 testing lane opening in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Ready to travel? If you live in southern Utah, you now have a designated COVID-19 testing site in St. George.

In early October, Governor Spencer Cox announced a pilot program, “Test to Travel,” in response to international testing restrictions for travelers, regardless of their vaccination status. As part of the program, the Utah Department of Health opened a COVID-19 testing lane dedicated to travelers in Salt Lake City at the Cannon Health Building.

Since opening on October 4, UDOH reports over 1,400 travelers have been tested at the Salt Lake City site. Beginning Monday, October 25, travelers in St. George will have access to their own testing lane.

UDOH is opening a site at Dixie Technical College, located at 610 S. Tech Ridge Drive. Testing is still available for all other members of the public at this site, which will now be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are traveling and need to be tested, you are instructed to follow the on-site signage to the traveler testing area. Offered tests include Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 Rapid Molecular test (this is a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test–NAAT, sometimes known as a rapid PCR), RT-PCR, and rapid antigen. UDOH says PCR results are usually available within 24-48 hours while rapid PCR and rapid antigen results are typically available within 15 minutes to an hour.

Not all travel destinations will accept the types of tests offered at the St. George testing location, UDOH reports. Some destinations may also require testing to be done at specific testing locations and/or include QR codes or CLIA information. UDOH reports travelers are responsible to know which type of test is required for their destination. For more information, visit the CDC’s website.

COVID-19 testing is free for Utah residents with proof of residency, like your state-issued ID, utility statement, credit card statement, or tax notice. If you are not a resident of Utah, you will be charged a $179 fee for rapid PCR tests (credit card only). PCR and rapid antigen tests will be provided free of charge.

As a traveler, you must also show proof of travel, like a boarding pass or other travel documents, and proof of Utah residence to receive the free rapid PCR test. For more information, visit UDOH's website.