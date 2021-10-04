Traveler COVID-19 testing site opens in Salt Lake City

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, health care workers receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, in Pacoima, Calif. California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30. Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utahns planning to travel or those visiting Utah from out-of-town will now have a designated testing site in Salt Lake City for COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, October 4, visitors can stop by the Cannon Health Building at 288 N 1460 W in Salt Lake City for on-site, same-day testing. The testing site is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tests offered at this site include PCR, rapid PCR, and rapid antigen tests. Rapid PCR and rapid antigen results are usually available within 30-60 minutes, while PCR results are usually available within 24 – 48 hours.

PCR and rapid antigen tests will be provided free of charge to Utah residents with proof of residency, however, those who are not residents of Utah will be charged a fee for rapid PCR tests only.

Documents proving Utah residency include state-issued identification, utility statements, credit card statements, tax notices, etc. Travelers also need to provide proof of travel with documents such as a boarding pass, tickets, or other travel documents.

Officials are advising travelers to be aware of which test they may need before arriving at the site. For the most accurate results, officials recommend people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days, while antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

Testing is also available for non-traveling related members and residents at this location as well. Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from “CV19result@utah.gov” about 30 minutes to several hours after the test is administered.

Regular COVID-19 tests are also available throughout Utah this week. A full list of testing sites throughout Utah can be found here.

For the CDC’s general information on travel requirements by destination, click here.