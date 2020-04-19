Trans-Jordan Landfill reopens to the public

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Trans-Jordan Landfill will be reopening to accept public loads starting Monday, April 20th, according to a press release.

The Trans-Jordan Landfill suspended public accesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 flowing governor Herbert’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Directive on March 30th. Officials say only essential commercial haulers with accounts were permitted access.

The Trans-Jordan Landfill officials say they have modified procedures to allow safe distancing

practices between customers and employees.

“We feel that we have had a chance to get our feet under us so we can now keep both residents and employees safe, during this pandemic while running a safe and efficient operation.” States Jaren Scott, Executive Director of the Trans-Jordan Landfill.



The Trans-Jordan Landfill will re-open all services to the public on under the following guidelines:

Only credit/debit cards will be accepted. NO cash transactions.

Social Distancing of 6 feet will be enforced at ALL locations of the landfill.

Limited discussions with Landfill staff will be permitted. (Scale-house,

spotters, etc.)

Trans-Jordan Landfill officials say they anticipate long lines and wait times as they work to control the flow of customers to prevent large groups at any one area of the landfill.

