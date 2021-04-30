Tracking Utah vaccinations by county, efforts continue to get more shots in arms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is tracking how many people are vaccinated against COVID-19 in regions of the state. Efforts continue to bring the vaccine to Utahns.

Thousands of Utahns continue to get one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available. An online tracker (created by UDOH) shows just how many people – who are 16 years and older – in Utah’s 29 counties have had at least one dose of the shot or are fully vaccinated.

“It’s just part of our department’s effort to make all that information available so people can make the best choices for them and their family,” says Jenny Johnson, a health department spokesperson.

As of Friday, the interactive map shows Summit County as having the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated (57%), and Daggett, Duchesene, and Uintah counties with the lowest (29%).

“Even though they’re neighboring, they’re really different from each other,” Johnson says. “They have really different populations and really different community norms.”

The supply of vaccines in Utah is now outpacing the demand.

“We know we might be in real trouble in this part of our state if people don’t get vaccinated because there’s going to be a lot more spread of COVID-19,” Johnson says.

Thursday, state leaders announced the plan to increase the use of mobile vaccination clinics to get more shots into arms.

“That’s been the plan all along, to take it from mass numbers down to the people,” Johnson says.

Following the announcement that will allow businesses, workplaces, and churches to host these clinics, Johnson says yesterday alone, they received more than 4,000 applications.

Health officials hope with easier access to the COVID-19 vaccines, the state will become one step closer to achieving herd immunity.