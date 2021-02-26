Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah surpass 1,900

(ABC4) – On Friday, February 26, the Utah Department of Health reports 651 new coronavirus cases.

There are 17 newly reported deaths, with eight occurring before February 5, 2021.

A total of 370,084 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,194,674 people have been tested, an increase of 5,498.

UDOH reports 3,781,119 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 15,599 since yesterday.

The state reports 682,536 total vaccines administered which is 22,092 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.3% while the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 694 per day.

There are 231 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,628.

Officials report 1,907 total deaths.

10 males between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Iron County resident, not hospitalized older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

7 females older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized



The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.