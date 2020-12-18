Tom Cruise wraps Mission: Impossible production early after rant over crew breaking COVID-19 protocols

(ABC4) – Tom Cruise has reportedly shut down production on Mission: Impossible 7 to take an earlier-than-planned Christmas break after yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
Someone on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movie recorded audio of actor Tom Cruise yelling at crew members for breaking COVID-19 protocols.
“We want the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying on the audio posted by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making moves right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what’s we’re doing.”
“I don’t ever want to see it again, ever,” Cruise could be heard yelling. “And if you don’t do it you’re fired.”
The Sun reports five crew members quit after Cruise’s rant.
On Friday, The Sun reported that Cruise is preparing to wrap up filming for the year – earlier than planned.
The paper reports tensions have risen on set since the audio of Cruise’s rant became public.
The seventh movie in the popular franchise is filming in various locations throughout Europe including Italy and the United Kingdom. It is set to be released in November of next year.
According to The Sun, Cruise has been pictured wearing a mask on set and keeping watch for anyone breaking the rules.
He paid nearly $750,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on, The Sun reported.
