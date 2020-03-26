Timpanogos Elementary School faculty parade through the neighborhood to keep connected with students

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Faculty and staff at Timpanogos Elementary are missing their students after K-12 was canceled due to coronavirus, so they decided to hold a parade to reconnect on March 25th.
School faculty and staff drove around the neighborhoods where the students live honking their horns and waving. They invited all students and their families to participate by waving back from their front yards or windows.
