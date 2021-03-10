Three Utahns suing Disney Cruise Line after allegedly catching COVID-19 onboard

A P&O ferry arrives as the Disney Magic cruise ship is seen docked at the Port of Dover on the south coast of England on December 31, 2020 the day that Britain leaves the EU single market and customs union. – The White Cliffs of Dover, which on a clear day are visible from France less than 30 miles (nearly 50 kilometres) across the Channel, have long been a symbol of Britain. Now, the nearby town, which can trace its history back to Roman times, and its busy port are on the frontline as Britain embarks on a new future outside the European Union. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (ABC4) – Three Utahns and two Arizonians are suing Disney Cruise Line after they say they contracted the coronavirus while onboard the Disney Fantasy ship in March 2020.

A Miami law firm has filed four lawsuits in a federal court in Orlando, nearly a year after all five tourists were aboard the cruise ship, with all of them saying they contracted the virus and began feeling sick.

In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, a Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman denied the lawsuits’ allegations, saying, “We disagree with the allegations and will respond to them in court. No guests or Crew reported symptoms of Covid-19 while aboard the Disney Fantasy during the March 7, 2020, sailing. Disney Cruise Line communicated health and safety information with guests in advance of and during their sailing and had numerous protocols in place at the time.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Utah resident Kailee Taylor says she “was traveling with family members that suffered from autoimmune diseases and compromised health conditions placing them at greater risk of contracting and suffering from the effects of COVID-19.” Because of this, the lawsuit says Taylor contacted Disney Cruise Line to “cancel or postpone her cruise,” but was told she could not, “despite the COVID-19 concerns.”

“Left without any option and having trusted [Disney Cruise Line] would not place [her] in harm’s way, [she] embarked the [cruise line’s] vessel on March 7, 2020,” the lawsuit reads.

According to the lawsuit, which you can read below, Taylor contracted COVID-19 while aboard the ship and began suffering symptoms of the virus “as a result of [Disney Cruise Line’s] careless conduct.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Scott and Jana Olson of Utah, says their child, who had an unspecified autoimmune disease, had to be taken to a hospital intensive care unit in mid-March with a high fever and difficulty breathing. On May 1, the lawsuit says the child tested positive for COVID-19, as did their parents.

The lawsuits allege Disney Cruise Line knew of the virus and its contagiousness, as well as its effects, before the March cruise, but “negligently exposed” the victims to COVID-19. The cruise line is also accused of not enacting quarantine or physical distancing measures aboard the ship.

Court documents say the cruise line allowed those on board to eat in a buffet setting, participate in group entertainment activities, and “fully participate in the subject cruise as if there was no COVID-19 outbreak or threat thereof aboard the vessel.”

The plaintiffs allege Disney Cruise Line was or should have been aware of a memorandum from the CDC that outlined guidance for ships at the onset of the pandemic. The lawsuit continues, saying Disney, like other cruise ships, received “an early, dire warning” of how easily the virus can spread on ocean liners after the first cases emerged aboard another vessel in Yokohama Harbor, Japan.

The lawsuits accuse Disney Cruise Line of negligent failure to warn of the dangers of COVID-19 aboard the ship and general negligence.

ABC4 has reached out to the cruise line and the law firm for comment. A future court date has not yet been set.

You can read the lawsuit filed on Taylor’s behalf below:

In early March, Utah health officials confirmed the first known case of coronavirus in the state, saying the patient was exposed while on a cruise aboard the Grand Princess ship.