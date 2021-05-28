Three new COVID-19 deaths, over 270 new cases in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 272 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, May 28.

There are 3 new virus-related deaths.

A total of 405,659 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,683,399 people tested. This is an increase of 3,944 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,910,366 total tests. This is an increase of 8,267 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,569,456 total vaccines administered which is 13,478 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 241 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,772.

Officials report 2,297 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 405,659 405,387 Total people tested 2,683,399 2,679,455 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,297 2,294 Vaccines administered 2,569,456 2,555,978 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 147 147 Total hospitalizations 16,772 16,748

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 27