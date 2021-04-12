Threats against Salt Lake City store spark change

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are searching for a man who made threats against Stockist clothing store located in the 9th and 9th District.

Police say the man is believed to be a transient with a mental health illness.

Owner Helen Wade says the threats could prompt safety training for her employees.

“I should probably do self-defense for all my employees,” Wade says. “Active shooter training, what to do in that situation.”

On Sunday, despite clear signage, Wade says a man walked into the store with his mask under his chin.

An employee asked the man to wear his mask correctly, which angered the man.

“He started to yell at us and we had a store full of customers at that time,” employee Josh Edgar says. “Eventually I asked him to leave the store. As he was outside the store, he said he was going to go get a gun and shoot us all up.”

Out of an abundance of caution for staff and customers, the owner decided to close early.

Police say the man never showed a weapon and, if he is caught, he could face charges for making threats against the store.

“It makes me a little sad. If they do find him and he is arrested, he might not get the help he needs,” Wade said.

Even though the state-wide mask mandate ended April 10, Salt Lake City extended its own. Police say compliance starts with education and failure to wear a mask in Salt Lake could be met with a misdemeanor.