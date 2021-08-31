These Utah schools have the most COVID-19 cases as August ends

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Many Utah schools are just days or a couple of weeks into the school year. Already, Utah has reported over 800 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children.

On Monday, the Utah Department of Health reported 715 new COVID-19 cases in school-aged children. This does include new positive tests from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

According to UDOH, a total of 1,027 COVID-19 cases have already been reported in Utah schools this school year. Over 910 of those cases have been reported within the last two weeks.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, UDOH reports 88 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Utah teachers while 818 have been reported among students. Over 120 cases have been confirmed among school volunteers, non-teaching staff, and others associated with schools that have not specified their roles.

For the 2020-21 school year, Utah saw over 39,900 COVID-19 cases in schools, including over 33,000 in students.

Here are five Utah schools with the current highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases among students:

Timpanogos Middle: 8 Diamond Fork Junior High: 8 Cedar Valley High: 8 Willowcreek Middle: 7 Westlake High: 7

Three of those schools – Cedar Valley, Willowcreek, and Westlake – are all within the same district, Alpine School District.

Here are the five Utah schools with the current highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases in total:

Timpanogos Middle: 9 Diamond Fork Junior High: 8 Westlake High: 8 Hurricane Intermediate: 8 Willowcreek Middle: 7

In total, Timpanogos Middle, Diamond Fork Junior, Westlake High, Hurricane Intermediate, and St. Vincent de Paul Elementary have reported the most total cases this school year.

There are some schools with mask mandates in place already – those in Salt Lake City and Grand County. Summit County is also functioning under a hybrid mask mandate.

According to the UDOH, the five schools that make up the Salt Lake District each have less than five active COVID-19 cases. This is the same for the two schools in the South Summit School District and the two schools in the Park City School District. There is no data for Grand County schools.

Utah is one of five Republican-led states facing civil rights investigations by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The OCR is reviewing whether statewide prohibitions on indoor masking discriminate against students with disabilities, who are at a heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19, by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education. Utah’s top education official says the Education Department is “unfairly” defining the state’s limits on mask mandates.