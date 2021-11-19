These Utah schools have the highest COVID case counts as of Nov. 19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Since last Friday, Utah has reported nearly 2,300 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children between the ages of 5 and 17. Within the first few months of the school year, Utah schools have already reported more than 18,600 COVID cases among students.

The latest data from the state health department shows nearly 21,700 school-associated COVID-19 cases have been reported as of November 18. The vast majority of those cases are among students. During the 2020-21 school year, Utah schools reported over 39,900 total cases.

A week out from Thanksgiving, here is the latest COVID in schools data from the Utah Department of Health. This data may be delayed, officials explain.

Active cases

Data available on November 4 showed no Utah school was reporting more than 30 active cases. Two weeks later, UDOH is reporting two schools with more than 30 active cases among students and many others with double-digit active case counts.

These five schools have the highest 14-day percentage of students testing positive. Included is the number of active cases among students currently reported by UDOH:

H.C. Burton Elementary: 69 active, 11.1% positive Soldier Hollow Charter: 22 active, 7.4% positive Lake View Elementary: 34 active, 6.3% positive Centerville Elementary: 19 active, 6.2% positive Noab Webster Academy: 24 cases 4.7% positive

With the exception of Soldier Hollow Charter, which serves grades K-8, all of these schools serve the youngest Utahns. In early November, none of these schools were among the top five. Of those making the list then, just one is reporting more than five active cases among students – Creekside Elementary.

Cumulative cases

Here are the five schools that have seen the most COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH.

Syracuse High: 131 Buffalo Point Elementary: 123 Mountain Crest High: 113 Clearfield High: 110 Cedar Valley High: 105

Four of these schools were in the top five earlier this month as well. Clearfield High replaced Edgemont Elementary in the latest data. In early November, Syracuse High had the most cases at 115 followed by Mountain Crest High at 107.

Vaccination rates

These five jurisdictions have the highest percentage of 5 to 11-year-olds who have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

Summit County: 35.3% Davis County: 19.6% San Juan: 19.4% Salt Lake County: 17.5% Wasatch County: 11.7%

These five jurisdictions have the lowest percentage of 5 to 11-year-olds with one dose:

TriCounty: 3.6% Central Utah: 3.7% Southwest Utah: 3.8% Southeast Utah: 7.8% Utah County: 8.5%

This data was not available in early November.

Below are the five jurisdictions with the highest percentage of 12 to 17-year-olds who are fully vaccinated:

Summit County: 66.9% Davis County: 63.1% Salt Lake County: 61.3% Weber-Morgan: 49.5% Tooele County: 49.4%

While these five jurisdictions have the lowest percentage of the same age group fully vaccinated:

TriCounty: 23.9% Central Utah: 26.7% Southwest Utah: 26.9% Southeast Utah: 27.4% Utah County: 42.8%

On Thursday, Utah reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children. To view UDOH’s full dashboard, click here.