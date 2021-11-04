These Utah schools are seeing the most COVID cases as November begins

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Just a few months into the school year, over 16,700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Utah’s schools. That case count is almost half of the total COVID-19 cases reported in Utah’s schools during the 2020-21 school year.

Since mid-October, Utah has added more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in their schools. As of early November, multiple schools have double-digit active COVID-19 case counts. No school is currently reporting more than 30 active cases, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Here’s a look at the latest data from UDOH, which health officials say may be delayed.

Active cases

These five schools have the highest 14-day percentage of students testing positive and the number of active student cases, according to UDOH:

John Hancock Charter School: 14 cases, 7.7% testing positive Valley Elementary School: 27 cases, 4.7% testing positive North Rich School/Rich Middle School: 10 cases, 4.4% testing positive Overlake Elementary School: 18 cases, 4% testing positive Creekside Elementary School: 19 cases, 3.4% testing positive

In October, none of these schools were among the top five.

Of the schools that were in the top five last month, none are reporting more than 10 active cases of COVID-19, per UDOH.

Cumulative cases

Here are the five schools that have seen the most COVID-19 cases, according to UDOH.

Syracuse High: 115 Mountain Crest High: 107 Buffalo Point Elementary: 101 Cedar Valley High: 100 Edgemont Elementary: 92

Four of these schools were in the top five in mid-October. Cedar Valley High has traded places with Syracuse Junior High. Last month, Mountain Crest High had the most cases at 96.

Vaccination rates

The vaccination rates for those between the ages of 12 and 17 are not available on a school-by-school breakdown but UDOH does provide this data based on health department jurisdiction.

These five jurisdictions have the highest percentage of teenagers who are fully vaccinated:

Summit County: 64.9% Davis County: 62.8% Salt Lake County: 60.7% Tooele County: 49.7% Wasatch County: 49.1%

These five jurisdictions are reporting the lowest percentages of teenagers who are fully vaccinated:

Utah County: 42.6% Southeast Utah: 27.3% Southwest Utah: 26.8% Central Utah: 25.8% TriCounty: 23.4%

On Wednesday, Utah added nearly 430 new cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children.