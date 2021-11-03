These 10 states are reporting the most new COVID-19 cases to start November

A woman walks past an abandoned coronavirus test center in Frankfurt, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Numbers of coronavirus infections are rising again in Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah is topping out a list again but not for the best reason. The Beehive State has landed among the top 10 states reporting the most new COVID-19 cases per population.

Intermountain Healthcare’s Jess Gomez shared this data on Twitter, noting Utah is “once again…trending in the wrong direction.”

Hey Utah, once again we’re trending in the wrong direction. Utah now among top 10 states in nation with new COVID cases (per 1M/population). Please get vaccinated, mask up, and social distance indoors. #utpol pic.twitter.com/ruLWInyZOz — Jess Gomez (@Jess_Intermtn) November 2, 2021

In the above map, you can see Utah and nine other states in red. Most are in the West – like Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and New Mexico – with others scattered in the Midwest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Utah has the seventh-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in the last seven days at 328.5 per 100,000. Over the last week, the Beehive State has reported over 10,000 new cases.

Outranking Utah are the state’s northern and eastern neighbors – Idaho, Wyoming, and Colorado. Here are the 10 states with the highest rate of new cases reported over the last seven days per 100,000 residents.

Alaska: 605.2 Montana: 467.4 North Dakota: 454.4 Wyoming: 438.7 Colorado: 353.4 Idaho: 334.7 Utah: 328.5 New Hampshire: 319.7 New Mexico: 315.9 West Virginia: 314.3

As of November 2, the CDC reports the U.S.’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people is currently 157.7. Utah’s rate is more than twice that while Alaska’s is just under four-times greater.

With the exception of Alaska, New Hampshire, and New Mexico, the 10 states above are among the least-vaccinated in the U.S., according to the CDC.

On Tuesday, Utah reported 1,250 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative state total to 554,311.